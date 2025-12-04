Turkey's gas consumption could rise to 60 bcm in 2025 — energy minister

ISTANBUL, December 4. /TASS/. Turkey's natural gas consumption could reach 60 billion cubic meters (bcm) this year, which is almost 5 bcm higher than last year, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said at a meeting with reporters in Istanbul.

"Turkey's gas consumption volumes will reach 59-60 bln cubic meters by the end of 2025 compared to 54-55 bln cubic meters in the previous year. This year, demand has seen a significant increase," he said.

With consumption averaging 50 bcm of natural gas per year, Turkey can ensure supplies of 70-80 bcm through its existing infrastructure and export the surplus raw materials, Bayraktar projected earlier.

The minister assured that Russia has always been a reliable supplier of gas to Turkey, which will continue to purchase it. "Russia is a very reliable supplier of gas to our market. In some years, its market share was very significant, reaching around 60%, in others [the share equaled] 55%. Last year it was around 40%. Over the past few years, it has fallen to 23-22%," he said.