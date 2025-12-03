Diamond prices continue falling in November — Rapaport

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. The price index for 1-carat cut diamonds edged down by 2.6% month on month in November and turned out to be 8.2% lower in annual terms, the Rapaport industry agency said.

Raw diamond prices continued to decline. The 1-carat cut diamond market weakened and diamonds of the smaller size showed the most dramatic dip as trends observed in recent months remain, Rapaport informed. De Beers kept prices stable in November 2025 and offered buyers an opportunity to reject lots offered to them at any time.

The price index for 0.5-carat diamonds plunged by 5.1% monthly and by 21% from the year start in this November. The price index for 3-carat cut diamonds edged up by 0.1% in November but tumbled 0.6% year-to-date. The index of 0.3-carat diamonds fell by 6% in the reporting month and by 11.2% year on year.