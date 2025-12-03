Tourist inflow to Russia grew most from Vietnam, India in January-September — Rosstat

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Vietnam, India and Saudi Arabia showed the highest growth dynamics in tourist inflow to Russia in January-September 2025, with increases of 38.3%, 31.6%, and 20.5% respectively compared to the same period last year, according to Rosstat data.

Additionally, tourist inflow to Russia increased from Italy (+10.4%), the Republic of Korea (+5.4%) and Cuba (+2.7%). At the same time, tourist inflow from the countries that traditionally send the most foreign tourists to Russia actually decreased. In particular, the number of trips by tourists from China decreased by 7.8% year-on-year to approximately 934,000 people, from Abkhazia by 10.1% to 469,000 and from Mongolia by 11.5% to 234,000.

According to the agency’s data, in January-September 2025, foreign nationals made 6.3 million tourist trips to Russia, which is 10.4% less than in the same period the previous year. Tourists from non-CIS countries made 2.7 million trips (43.3% of the total), with tourists from CIS member states making 3.6 million trips (56.7% of the total).