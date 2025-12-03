NIS adapting production, commercial operations in environment of restrictions

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. NIS is working on adaptation of production and commercial operations in conditions of external restrictions, Gazprom Neft, a shareholder of the Serbian oil company, said.

"In connection with introduction of restrictive measures from the side of the United States of America, which became effective on October 9, 2025, operations of Naftna Industrija Srbije (NIS) were complicated. Production and commercial operations continue in the adapted format with the consideration of external restrictions," Gazprom Neft said.

"The NIS management with the support of the Government of the Republic of Serbia makes all the efforts to mitigate the impact of external factors and provide for stable deliveries of products, remaining a reliable partner for its clients and a responsible employer for its employees," the company added.