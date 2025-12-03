Serbian NIS in dialogue to settle situation around company

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. NIS shareholders are proactively involved in an intensive multilateral dialogue to settle the situation around the company as soon as practicable, Gazprom Neft, a shareholder of the Serbian oil company, said.

"NIS shareholders are proactive stakeholders in an intensive multilateral dialogue, with its goal being the soonest possible settlement of the evolved situation," the company said.

Operations of NIS, including functioning of accounts and provision of business continuity, are implemented under the full and comprehensive support of the Serbian government, Gazprom Neft added.