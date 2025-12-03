Uzbekistan expects trade with Russia to reach $12 billion by end of 2025 — Uzbek Deputy PM

TASHKENT, December 3. /TASS/. Trade between Uzbekistan and Russia is expected to reach $12 billion by the end of 2025, Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodjaev said at the 26th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Cooperation between the countries, a TASS correspondent reported.

According to Khodjaev, in 2024, trade between Russia and Uzbekistan exceeded $11 billion, almost double the volume that was six years ago.

"We expect it to reach $12 billion by the end of this year," he said. Khodjaev also reported that Uzbekistan's exports to Russia reached $3.6 billion from January to October 2025.

"Russia consistently ranks among Uzbekistan's key partners in foreign trade, accounting for approximately 16% of the country's total foreign trade turnover. Furthermore, Uzbekistan is also among Russia's top ten largest trading partners. This demonstrates the mutual, rather than one-sided, nature of our economic cooperation," he noted.

The 26th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Cooperation between Uzbekistan and Russia was held in Tashkent. The meeting was co-chaired by Khodjaev and First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov.