Bank of Russia opens representative office in Mumbai

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia has opened a representative office in Mumbai, India’s financial capital, which is expected to serve as a link between regulators and financial market participants in the two countries, creating conditions for mutually beneficial cooperation, the Russian Central Bank said in a statement.

"The representative office in Mumbai, India’s financial capital, will help strengthen and promote the interests of the Russian financial sector in one of the key international markets," the statement reads.

The Bank of Russia’s first overseas representative office was established in Beijing in 2017.