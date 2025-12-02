Russia-EU trade turnover falls by 8.3% yoy in 1H 2025 to 30.9 bln euros

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Russia-EU trade turnover in the first half of 2025 amounted to 30.9 bln euros, a decrease of 8.3% year-on-year, the Permanent Mission of Russia to the EU reported to the Izvestia newspaper.

"According to the latest data from the statistical service of the European Union (Eurostat), Russia-EU trade dynamics in the first half of 2025 were negative. EU-Russian trade turnover over the first six months decreased by 8.3% compared to the same period in 2024, from 33.7 billion to 30.9 billion euros," the Russian diplomatic mission reported.

According to its data, from January to June 2025, Russian exports to EU countries amounted to 16.1 billion euros, a 10.5% decrease compared to the first half of 2024, while imports of European goods to Russia amounted to 14.8 billion euros, a decrease of 5.7%.

Overall, since the beginning of the special military operation, bilateral trade has decreased by 74%, the Permanent Mission noted: from 2022 to 2024, mutual trade volume fell from 257.5 billion to 67.7 billion euros.

The Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the EU stressed that the decline in trade is due to the EU's sanctions policy, its rejection of Russian energy resources, and the introduction of new customs tariffs.