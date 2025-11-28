Eurasian Economic Union, India start talks on free trade zone

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and India started talks on the free trade zone, the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) said.

The first round of talks was held in New Delhi from November 26 to 28.

The EEC noted significant progress in discussing the regulatory part of the agreement. The parties also determined parameters of the future tariff deal and agreed upon further steps.

"Negotiating teams of the EAEU and India demonstrated constructive approach and the focus on achieving the practical result during the round. We confirm readiness to work in the fast track conditions on our part. We expect a substantive talk on the lists of key goods for which imported tariffs will be abolished or reduced as early as at the next round of talks scheduled for February 2026," EEC Minister of Trade Andrey Slepnev said.