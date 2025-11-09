Number of canceled US flights exceeds 2,000 in a single day

NEW YORK, November 10. /TASS/. Over 2,000 flights were canceled on Sunday amid an air traffic controller shortage due to a partial government shutdown. This data is provided by the specialized portal FlightAware.

According to its information, 2,183 flights were canceled on November 9, with over 7,000 more experiencing delays. On Saturday, airlines had to cancel more than 1,500 flights.

Due to the shutdown, the US administration announced restrictions on air traffic volumes at several major airports across the country. The US federal government partially suspended work at midnight on October 1 due to a lack of funding after the ruling Republican party failed to reach agreement with the Democrats in the US Congress on some expenditure items, including healthcare. The parties accuse each other of provoking the shutdown and prolonging it for political purposes and an agreement is yet to be reached.