MELITOPOL, November 8. /TASS/. Specialists have restored the external power supply to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant via two high-voltage lines — Dneprovskaya and Ferroalloy-1, which significantly increases stability of the power system, the station said on Telegram.

"The external power supply to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant has been restored via two lines. The power supply of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant’s own needs is now carried out via two high-voltage lines, which significantly increases stability of the plant’s power system," it said.

The Dneprovskaya line, disconnected for 30 days by Ukrainian attacks, was restored and connected on October 23. The second line, Ferroalloy-1, has not been operational since May 7. "Its switching on (Ferroalloy-1 line — TASS) is especially important for a reliable provision of heat supply to the city [Energodar] and the station in the upcoming heating period," the station said.

The station said that two working transmission lines create the necessary reserve and significantly increase reliability of the external power supply, which "is a key factor in ensuring the safe operation of the plant along with the cessation of shelling by the Kiev regime.".