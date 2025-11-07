Inflation in Russia gear down to 0.11% — statistics

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia totaled 0.11% over the period from October 28 to November 5 of this year, the Russian Federal Statistics Service, Rosstat, reports.

Inflation equaled 0.16% a week earlier, from October 21 to 27. Consumer prices in Russia edged up by 0.06% from early November and by 5.23% year-to-date.

According to statistics, prices hiked by 0.7% for UHT milk and hen eggs, 0.6% for canned meat for infants, 0.5% for cooked sausages and dry instant formulas, 0.4% for sausages, frankfurters, buckwheat and pasta, 0.3% for frozen fish, rye bread, vermicelli and black tea. Fruits and vegetables prices gained 1.4% in average, including 6.9% for cucumbers, 3% for tomatoes, 1.7% for beet, 1.3% for white cabbage, and 0.8% for bananas.

Prices declined by 0.6% for granulated sugar, 0.5% for apples, and 0.2% for onions and carrots.

In the nonfood segment, prices increased by 0.4% for toilet paper and 0.3% for laundry soap. Diesel fuel prices gained 0.7%.