Import of Kyrgyz, Kazakh goods to Russia without EAEU labelling allowed until December 10

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Import of goods from Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan without labelling confirming their origin in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) to Russia has been permitted until December 10, 2025. The corresponding decree was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In particular the decree permits imports of goods from the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic by road across the Kazakh-Russian border into the Russian Federation.

Their import is allowed "without documents confirming the goods' status as goods of the Eurasian Economic Union, without marking and/or affixing information as required by the laws of the Eurasian Economic Union and/or the legislation of the Russian Federation." The recipients of imported goods are Russian legal entities, the decree states.

The document stresses that, subject to certain conditions, the import of such goods "does not constitute a failure to comply with customs duties, as well as the obligations to mark goods and/or affix information on them in accordance with the requirements of the legislation of the Russian Federation."

Among these conditions, the decree specifies the obligation of Russian recipients to ensure the transportation and temporary storage of the goods, as well as to notify the Industry and Trade Ministry and affix markings on such imports. Until December 27, goods imported in this manner will also require a customs declaration in accordance with existing general rules. The head of state issued a decree instructing the Industry and Trade Ministry to ensure that all data on such goods is entered into the relevant state information system.

The EAEU has been testing a pilot project for product labeling, allowing all countries to track the movement of such products within the union, their origin, and characteristics without additional procedures. In late September, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced the system's readiness for full-scale launch within the EAEU, which was then approved in Minsk by the prime ministers of the EAEU countries.