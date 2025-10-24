Russia’s trade turnover totals slightly over $425 bln in 9M 2025 — customs service head

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Russia’s trade turnover totaled slightly over $425 bln in the first nine months of 2025, head of the Federal Customs Service Valery Pikalev said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

"Russia's trade turnover for the first nine months of 2025 amounted to slightly over $425 bln, with exports totaling $255 bln, and imports [at] $170 [bln]," he said.

The agency builds its work on the principles of balancing the interests of the state and business, Pikalev added. "The service is always open to dialogue with bona fide participants in foreign economic activity. We meet regularly with representatives of the business community and work within numerous councils and groups. Before making any significant decisions, we conduct consultations and necessary discussions," he said.