Trump says US stops trade negotiations with Canada over commercial

WASHINGTON, October 24. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Washington had stopped trade negotiations with Ottawa because Canadian officials had paid for a commercial critical of the duties.

According to the American leader, in the commercial the 40th President of the United States, Ronald Reagan, is "speaking negatively about Tariffs," Trump said on Truth Social. "TARIFFS ARE VERY IMPORTANT TO THE NATIONAL SECURITY, AND ECONOMY, OF THE US. Based on their egregious behavior, ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED."

As media reported earlier this month, the province of Ontario, Canada's main industrial region, has launched an advertising campaign to lift the tariffs imposed by Trump. It included showing clips in the American media with excerpts from Reagan's speech, in which he criticizes tariffs and defends the principles of free trade. Reagan is considered one of the most respected and successful Republican presidents in the United States. According to the Canadian CTV channel, Ontario head Doug Ford intended to allocate at least 75 million Canadian dollars ($ 53.4 million) for this campaign.

The US Supreme Court is currently considering the legality of many of the duties imposed by Trump on other countries, including Canada. The presentation of cases is to begin in November.

After Ottawa and Washington failed to sign a trade deal by August 1, Trump increased duties from 25% to 35% on some Canadian goods that do not fall under the Canada-Mexico-United States free trade agreement. Canada has been unsuccessfully trying to strike a trade agreement with the United States for several months. Duties on Canadian steel and aluminum now amount to 50%.