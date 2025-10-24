Merz believes German subsidiaries of Rosneft to be exempt from US sanctions

BRUSSELS, October 24. /TASS/. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz believes that Rosneft's subsidiaries, which are under control of the German government, will be excluded from the new US sanctions.

"I assume that a corresponding exception will be made for Rosneft," Merz said at a press conference after the first day of the EU summit, adding the issue would be discussed with the US.

On September 8, the German government extended its management of Rosneft's German assets, Rosneft Deutschland GmbH and RN Refining & Marketing GmbH, until March 10. The agency justified this step by the law on energy security. Thus, the Federal Grid Agency of Germany retains control over Rosneft Deutschland and the corresponding shares in three refineries - PCK in Schwedt, Miro in Karlsruhe and Bayernoil in Vohburg.

Earlier, the US Treasury imposed sanctions against Rosneft, Lukoil and their 34 subsidiaries. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the new sanctions will not cause problems for Russia, which has developed a stable immunity to such restrictions, but will send a counterproductive signal, including for the Ukrainian settlement.