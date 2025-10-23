US sanctions against Rosneft, Lukoil hard to be implemented — expert Kloza

WASHINGTON, October 23. /TASS/. Ensuring adherence to US sanctions on Russian oil majors Rosneft and Lukoil in practice is extremely difficult, Tom Kloza, the Chief Oil Analyst at Turner Mason & Co., told TASS.

"When one looks at likely supply and demand numbers for the next 15 months, the data is daunting in my opinion. We are looking at supply outpacing demand by 1 million barrels per day; 2 million barrels per day and 3 million barrels per day for the most part. Sanctions which are incredibly difficult to enforce are not likely to alter that calculus," the analyst said, commenting on restrictions against Russian oil companies.

The recent increase in oil prices represents the market correction, the expert noted. "I am a bit surprised that oil popped some $3/barrel higher in the last 24 hours, but would emphasize that by many measurements, oil was temporarily oversold. The amount of financial money bet on higher oil prices is about as low as it's been during my 50 year career," Kloza stressed.

"Ultimately I agree with a prophecy put out by Citi this morning. They advise oil producers to hedge output ahead of the ‘looming supply glut’ and believe the Trump Administration will push very hard in the next 12-13 months for lower numbers ahead of mid-term elections. They believe the current geopolitical premium is overdone and I would agree with that assessment," the expert added,

Brent oil futures with the settlement in December 2025 are now traded at $66.06 per barrel on the London-based ICE.