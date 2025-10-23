Transneft expects oil pumping at last year level in 2025

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Transneft expects oil pumping in 2025 to stay flat in annual terms, CEO of the Russian oil pipeline operator Nikolay Tokarev told reporters.

"There was a decline by a small volume on account of OPEC+ agreements. Approximately at the last-year level in broad terms. With a small minus due to all these things," he said.

Transportation of petroleum products over the Transneft pipeline system can be about 38-40 mln metric tons in 2025 but it is premature to speak about the final figure, Tokarev added. In 2024, Transneft pumped 447 mln metric tons over its pipelines, down 2.8% in annual terms.