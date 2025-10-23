EU ban on tourist services in Russia discriminates against its own citizens — expert

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. By introducing a ban on the provision of tourist services in Russia, the European Union is discriminating against its own citizens from European countries, CEO of tour operator Space Travel Arthur Muradyan said in his Telegram channel.

Earlier, the European Union, as part of its new 19th anti-Russia sanctions package, banned the provision of tourist services in Russia.

"This is a blatant discrimination against its own citizens, who are being explicitly denied their freedom of movement," the statement said.

Muradyan also noted that the ban raises questions both in terms of implementation and enforcement.

Furthermore, according to him, European tourists rarely deal directly with Russian tour operators, booking services 90% of the time via aggregator websites, which may have no connection to Russia at all. "How can a citizen of, say, Germany be prohibited from booking a hotel on a platform like Ostrovok? This is an extremely complex legal case," he emphasized.

"Most importantly, what mechanisms does the EU intend to use to monitor all this, and how much will these mechanisms cost? There is a suspicion that it will be far more expensive than the hypothetical losses of Russian companies. Who will actually be harmed is a big question, and it is already clear that the Russian tourism business will be at the very bottom of this list," Muradyan added.