Russian economy likely to grow by 0.8% in 2025 — Sberbank CEO

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. The Russian economy will most probably grow by about 0.8%, Sberbank CEO Herman Gref said at the meeting of the Council on implementation of state demographic and family policy under the Russian President.

"Growth rates of the Russian economy will be at the level of 1-1.5% during the next two years. Regrettably, growth will be about 0.8% this year," Gref said.

Russia got high on combating inflation and "forgot a bit about economic growth," the chief executive said. "If there is no economic growth – nothing will be, and we will not be able to solve social problems, and any other ones. Therefore, the country faces a huge task of keeping growth rates not lower than the annual average ones, and this means 3.2% per year at the least," Gref added.