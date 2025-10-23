Danish court orders Swedish company to pay $15,500 for violating sanctions against Russia

STOCKHOLM, October 23. /TASS/. The District Court in the Danish city of Kolding has ordered the local subsidiary of the Swedish industrial equipment manufacturer Alfa Laval to pay a fine of 100,000 kroner ($15,520) for violating sanctions against Russia, the Danish newspaper JydskeVestkysten reported.

As the newspaper notes, this is the first time a company has been punished in Denmark for violating anti-Russian sanctions, which the EU began imposing in 2022.

The court found that the Alfa Laval subsidiary twice sold products in the summer of 2022 that could "contribute to strengthening Russia's industrial potential." The products in question were centrifuge spare parts.