EU imposing ban on transactions with MTS Bank, Alfa-Bank from November 12

BRUSSELS, October 23. /TASS/. The European Union will impose a ban on transactions with a number of Russian banks, including MTS Bank and Alfa-Bank, effective November 12, 2025, as part of its 19th sanctions package, according to a decree by the Council of the EU published in the Official Journal of the EU.

The list also includes Zemsky Bank, Absolut Bank, and NPO Istina.

Belarusian BelVEB, Alfa-Bank, Sber Bank, VTB, Belgazprombank, a VTB subsidiary bank in Kazakhstan, and a VTB branch in Shanghai have also been put on the new sanctions list.

Moreover, eight banks and financial institutions from third countries, including three banks from Tajikistan, have been blacklisted.