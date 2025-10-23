EU imposes sanctions against 12 Chinese, two Thai, three Indian companies

BRUSSELS, October 23. /TASS/. The European Union imposed restrictions on 12 companies from China, two from Thailand, and three from India, according to a decree by the Council of the EU published in the Official Journal of the EU.

The sanctions include export restrictions "regarding dual-use goods and technology, as well as goods and technology which might contribute to the technological enhancement of Russia’s defense and security sector," according to the document.

Of the 12 Chinese firms targeted, seven are involved in logistics, trade, and supply chain management. Three more companies focus on electronics and component supply, and two operate in machine tool manufacturing and precision manufacturing. Three Indian companies have also been put on the list: two from the aviation industry, and one supplying components. Two Thai companies are related to electronics supplies.