Russian banks earn $33.4 bln in 9 months, matching last year’s results

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Russia’s banking sector earned 2.7 trillion rubles ($33.4 bln) in net profit in January-September 2025, a figure comparable to the results recorded during the same period last year. In September, banks’ profits surged by 81% due to one-off factors, according to materials published by the Bank of Russia.

"Net profit increased to 367 bln rubles ($4.5 bln), exceeding the August result of 203 bln rubles ($2.5 bln), driven by one-time operations. The growth was primarily linked to a reduction in reserve allocations (-84 bln rubles or -$1.0 bln). <…> Since the beginning of the year, banks have earned 2.7 trillion rubles ($33.4 bln), which corresponds to the profit recorded over the same period last year (2.7 trillion rubles - $33.4 bln)," the regulator stated.

The Bank of Russia reported that non-core (volatile) income remained at the August level, totaling 107 bln rubles ($1.32 bln), an increase of 7 bln rubles ($86.5 mln), or 7%. Banks mainly profited from transactions and revaluation of foreign currency and derivative financial instruments (71 bln rubles - $877.6 mln), partly due to the weakening of the ruble, as well as from dividends received from subsidiary financial companies (25 bln rubles - $308.8 mln).

The Bank of Russia’s forecast for the banking sector’s total profit by the end of 2025 remains in the range of 3.0-3.5 trillion rubles ($37.1-43.2 bln).