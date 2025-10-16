Russia, Uzbekistan exploring joint development of hard-to-recover hydrocarbon reserves

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russian and Uzbek companies are exploring cooperation in developing hard-to-recover hydrocarbon reserves in Uzbekistan, according to a Russian government statement made after a meeting between Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and Uzbek Energy Minister Jorabek Mirzamakhmudov at Russian Energy Week.

"Oil and gas companies from both countries are considering opportunities for cooperation in developing hard-to-recover reserves in Uzbekistan," the statement says.

In 2024, Russia supplied 233,500 tons of oil to Uzbekistan.

Novak and Mirzamakhmudov discussed developing cooperation in the gas, oil, and nuclear industries. As the statement notes, this month, construction of the first low-power nuclear power plant unit has begun in Uzbekistan. It is being built with the participation of Russian companies.

