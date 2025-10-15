{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Trump says Modi promised to stop buying oil from Russia

"Now, I got to get China to do the same thing," US leader added
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Leon Neal/Getty Images
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
© Leon Neal/Getty Images

WASHINGTON, October 16. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told him he is ready to stop buying Russian oil.

"He assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia. That's a big stop. Now, I got to get China to do the same thing," Trump told a press conference at the White House. He also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin would settle the conflict in Ukraine. "I think that Putin, President Putin wants to get it done. We'll see."

"He [Modi] has assured me there will be no oil purchased from Russia. He's not buying his oil from Russia. It started. You know, you can't do it immediately. It's a little bit of a process, but the process is going to be over soon," the American leader said. It followed from his statements that these purchases would resume in the event of a settlement in Ukraine.

"They'll go back to Russia after the war is over. If India doesn't buy oil, it makes it much easier," he said.

"We're willing to settle. I thought we had a deal," Trump added. "I thought we had it two months ago."

Trump already said a few months ago that India would stop buying oil from Russia. However, these purchases have not stopped. As Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized at the end of September, Trump, trying to force India to abandon Russian oil, is simply promoting his resources to the market. The minister noted that India has already responded to calls to stop buying oil from Russia. India is ready to sit down at the negotiating table and discuss the terms, Lavrov said. According to him, how to trade with other countries, including Russia, "is part of Russian-Indian relations.".

ChinaUnited StatesIndiaDonald Trump
