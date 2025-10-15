Surgutneftegas sees no problem in increasing oil output in line with OPEC+ decisions

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Surgutneftegas sees no problem in increasing oil production in line with OPEC+ decisions, the company's deputy head, Nikolay Kiselev, told reporters at the Russian Energy Week.

"This is not a problem," he said, answering a question about how rapidly the company is increasing oil production in line with OPEC+ decisions.

He declined to comment on the company's oil production plans for 2025 or investments.

In April, Kiselev told TASS, that Surgutneftegas’ production is projected at 52-55 mln tons this year, same as in 2024, depending on the OPEC+ deal, though growth potential was in place.

Since the beginning of 2024, the eight leading OPEC+ countries have voluntarily reduced oil production by a combined 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd).

Since April 2025, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the UAE, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Oman, and Kuwait have begun gradually bringing oil back to the global market. Production increased by 138,000 bpd in April, by 411,000 bpd each month from May to July, by 548,000 bpd in August, and by 547,000 bpd in September. In October, the countries began to abandon their 1.65 million bpd oil production cuts having agreed to increase production by another 137,000 bpd.

The 8th International Forum Russian Energy Week is underway in Moscow from October 15 to 17 at two venues: the Manege Central Exhibition Hall will host the main discussions, and the Gostiny Dvor will host an exhibition of technologies and equipment for the fuel and energy sector. The central theme of REW 2025 is "Creating the Energy of the Future Together." TASS is the forum's media partner.