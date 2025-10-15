Apple to move production to Vietnam to reduce dependence on China — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, October 15. /TASS/. Apple is expanding its production operations in Vietnam in an effort to reduce its reliance on China. The company plans to manufacture new smart home devices in the country, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

According to the report, Apple seeks to mitigate risks associated with geopolitical tensions and potential supply chain disruptions from China. However, the relocation of production will not exempt the company from the 20% tariffs on Vietnamese goods imposed by the administration of US President Donald Trump.

The first devices to be produced at Vietnamese facilities will include a control panel for home electronic systems, surveillance cameras, and a desktop robot. Sources told the agency that the assembly will be carried out by the Chinese company BYD, which already manufactures iPads for Apple.

On October 10, Trump announced that starting November 1, or possibly earlier, Washington will raise tariffs on Chinese products by 100% and introduce export control measures on software. As a result, the total US tariff rate on goods from China could reach 130%.