MOL will further increase oil supplies to Serbia amid US sanctions against NIS — Szijjarto

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Hungary's MOL will continue to increase oil supplies to Serbia amid the imposition of US sanctions against Serbia's NIS, but will not be able to supply the entire Serbian market on its own, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told reporters on the sidelines of Russian Energy Week (REW).

"MOL has now increased its exports of fuel to Serbia, which can be helpful obviously to the Serbs, but MOL on its own cannot supply as much as it is needed for the entire operation of the Serbian fuel market. But they are doing their best, so they have increased their exports and they will further increase their exports to Serbia in order to help our Serbian friends," he said.