Around $2.53 bln to be allocated for tourism development in Russia in 2026-2028

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. A total of 220 bln rubles ($2.53 bln) will be allocated from the federal budget for the implementation of the state program "Tourism Development" in Russia in 2026-2028, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov said.

"A total of 220 bln rubles is planned for the three-year budget period under the state program," he said.

In particular, the plan includes the development of ski resorts in the country under the management of the corporation Kavkaz.RF. For this purpose, 12.6 bln rubles ($159.45 mln) are expected to be used.