International forecasts for Russia’s economy consistently below reality — ministry

The International Monetary Fund lowered its 2025 GDP growth forecast for Russia to 0.6%, while keeping the 2026 estimate unchanged at 1%, according to the Fund’s latest World Economic Outlook report

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Forecasts by international organizations regarding the growth of the Russian economy in recent years have consistently underestimated actual outcomes, Deputy Minister of Economic Development Polina Kryuchkova told journalists commenting on reports that the IMF had revised downward its GDP growth forecast for Russia in 2025 to 0.6%.

"International organizations have always been extremely conservative in their assessments of the Russian economy. In recent years, their forecasts have consistently been below the actual figures," Kryuchkova said.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) lowered its 2025 GDP growth forecast for Russia to 0.6%, while keeping the 2026 estimate unchanged at 1%, according to the Fund’s latest World Economic Outlook report. The forecast for the current year was reduced by 0.3 percentage points compared with the July estimates. For the following year, IMF experts still expect Russia’s GDP to grow by 1%. Last year, the Russian economy expanded by 4.3%, according to the Fund. In April, the IMF had assessed it at 4.1%.

According to the Fund, inflation in Russia reached 8.4% in 2024, is projected to rise to 9% in 2025, and is expected to decline to 5.2% in 2026. Last year, the unemployment rate in Russia was 2.5% - the figure is expected to fall to 2.4% this year and rise to 3.1% in the following year.

Earlier, Russia’s Ministry of Economic Development lowered its own GDP growth forecast for 2025 from 2.5% to 1%, and from 2.4% to 1.3% for 2026.

Some 5,000 delegates from 85 countries to visit Russian Energy Week in Moscow
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that the forum, which is being held for the eighth time, has become one of the key international platforms to discuss trends of the fuel and energy sector
Read more
Mother of Donbass-born Israeli hostage thanks Putin for saving her son
The Kharkin family plans to visit Moscow to thank the Russian president for helping save Maxim
Read more
Egyptian specialists helping find bodies of Israeli hostages in Gaza — TV
According to the sources, the Israeli side also maintains contacts with the Egyptian authorities to settle the crisis around the return of the bodies
Read more
Over 250 bodies of dead Palestinians found in Gaza after ceasefire — TV
According to the report, thousands of bodies still remain under the rubble of destroyed buildings
Read more
IMF expects Ukraine’s economy to grow by 2% this year
In 2026, the Ukrainian economy is expected to expand by 4.5%, according to IMF analysts
Read more
Russia to take in its citizens Latvia intends to deport — MP
"Our great country will welcome everyone with dignity, because they are part of the Russian world," Leonid Slutsky stated
Read more
Deportation of Russians from Latvia inhuman barbarism, Nazism — Russian Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova said that "it is premature to talk about the threat of immediate mass deportation of Russians"
Read more
Dollar plunges below 78 rubles in interbank market
The euro dropped by 1.87% to 92.12 rubles
Read more
Putin, South Ossetia’s president discuss economic, military cooperation
President Alan Gagloyev invited the Russian leader as a guest of honor to join celebrations marking the 15th anniversary of South Ossetia’s independence
Read more
Attempt to steal Russian assets will result in EU counting its losses — Russian ambassador
According to Russia's Ambassador to Belgium Denis Gonchar, the response will be proportionate
Read more
Trump says he `probably’ still has good relations with Putin
At the same time, US leader claimed the Ukraine crisis was ongoing because of Moscow’s actions
Read more
Global economic growth to reach 3.2% in 2025 and 3.1% in 2026 — IMF
As IMF experts write, risks are increasing as the global economy drifts toward a more fragmented landscape
Read more
Military seizes power in Madagascar, suspends constitution
A constitutional referendum and new general elections are expected to be announced in the near future
Read more
Dmitry Konov: I will work here until the day I'm fired
SIBUR CEO in Top Business Officials, a special project by TASS
Read more
Central Bank analysts expect gradual slowdown of Russian economy
"The revival of both corporate and retail lending occurring since the midyear and the expansion of the government borrowing program in 2025 to compensate the shortfall in oil and gas revenues will support the demand in the economy in the fourth quarter," the analysts said
Read more
German Chancellor Merz stranded for hours at airport after Egypt peace summit — Bild
Earlier, the media reported that the German chancellor, the French president and other European politicians were just spectators at the peace summit
Read more
Kremlin hopes US will encourage Ukraine to take steps for peace
Earlier, Dmitry Peskov said there had been a serious pause in the Istanbul negotiation process due to Kiev's unwillingness to respond to Moscow's proposals
Read more
Russia continues military operation due to no alternatives — Kremlin
"One way or another, Russia will safeguard its interests and achieve its goals," Dmitry Peskov emphasized
Read more
Uzbek president, Putin discuss strengthening strategic partnership between two countries
Special attention was paid to maintaining growth of the main indicators of trade, economic and investment cooperation, as well as supporting cooperation projects at the regional level
Read more
Bomb specialists defuse over 15,000 munitions in Kursk Region
The dismantled devices included Avenger and Flamingo drones
Read more
Federal budget deficit totaled $46.7 bln in 9M 2025 — Finance Ministry
The federal budget deficit is expected this year at the level of 2.6% of GDP
Read more
Maximal interest rate on ruble deposits down to 15.46% in early October
The rate was at the level of 15.55% in the third ten-day period of September 2025
Read more
Russian army gaining foothold on eastern outskirts of Konstantinovka in Donetsk region
Military expert Andrey Marochko said that Konstantinovka is a large industrial city with an industrial zone where the enemy is "deploying its equipment and hiding," which slows down the Russian army’s advance there
Read more
Trumps says knows what Zelensky would ask when he comes to US
"Everyone else wants them, and we have a lot of Tomahawks," US President said
Read more
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Read more
UK to participate in joint exercises with Japan, US from 2025
The Secretary of State for Defence of the United Kingdom Grant Shapps said that the defense relationships of the countries were not limited by distance and they stood ready to respond to any threat
Read more
Trump says US will disarm Hamas if Palestinian radicals refuse to do so
According to him, Washington expects Hamas to disarm "in a reasonable period of time"
Read more
IMF raises 2025 Eurozone GDP growth forecast to 1.2%
The forecast for the current year has been raised by 0.2 percentage points compared with the IMF’s July estimates
Read more
France opposes EU plan to seize Russian assets, says envoy to Moscow
France upholds international law and the issue of asset seizure is not on the agenda, Nicolas de Riviere said
Read more
Russia takes lead globally in creating driverless traffic regulation
"Russia is the first country in the world that is creating federal legal regulation of connected and automated vehicles, holding experiments in parallel within the framework of unique driverless logistical corridors," CEO of GLONASS Alexei Raikevich noted
Read more
Lukashenko proposes ‘cementing’ plan for Belarus-US relations
According to the president, it is essential that Minsk's actions do not harm not only Belarusian-Russian relations, but also Belarusian-Chinese ties
Read more
Washington ready to increase pressure on Russia — US Treasury Secretary
Scott Bessent "stressed the need for European allies to ratchet up their pressure campaign not only against Russia," but also against any economy that purchases Russian oil
Read more
Russian stock indices in the red on Tuesday — market data
The yuan lost 9.5 kopecks to 11.08 rubles
Read more
Ukrainian troops surrounded in DPR — expert
Andrey Marochko added that the Russian Armed Forces had also been successful south of Rodinskoye where they expanded their control area
Read more
Largest diamond at Grib deposit discovered in Arkhangelsk Region
The diamond weighs 340 carats
Read more
FACTBOX: What we know about political crisis in Madagascar
Youth protests erupted in Madagascar at the end of September
Read more
Zelensky strips Odessa mayor of citizenship in bid for smuggling money — Saldo
According to the Kherson Region governor, Gennady Trukhanov tried to play by Ukrainian rules, "flirted with neo-Nazis" and did not work in the interests of Odessa residents, but still "did not fit into the terrorist organization Ukrainian State"
Read more
Sony seeks to register Xperia, Walkman, Bravia brand logos in Russia
The Sony applications are associated with the Walkman, Bravia and Xperia brands
Read more
Russia may produce over 700 industrial robots this year — minister
Plans are in place to boost production of robots by more than ten times to enter ranks of 25 countries of the world by the level of robotization density by 2035, Anton Alikhanov added
Read more
Senior citizen expelled from Latvia obtains Russian passport
Earlier, the Russian Interior Ministry announced that the 74-year-old man expelled from Latvia will be granted forced migrant status
Read more
Dutch military encounters unidentified drones during NATO exercises in Poland — TV
The Dutch Defense Ministry stated that the incident occurred during the deployment of an airmobile brigade camp at a Polish airfield
Read more
IMF maintains China’s 2025 GDP growth forecast at 4.8%
According to the report, in the Q2 2025, China’s economic growth slowed to 4.2%, compared with 6.1% in the Q1
Read more
Sales of new cars in Russia may drop by a quarter as of year-end — minister
According to Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov, the new automobiles market volume in all segments will be about 1.3-1.4 mln units as of 2025 year-end
Read more
Trump-Zelensky meeting to clarify whether Tomahawks sent — Kremlin
"Let's wait and look at the statements, listen to them, analyze them," Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Tokayev highlights Lukoil’s role in strengthening Kazakhstan-Russia relations
The Kazakh leader recalled that Lukoil has invested over $12 bln in the country’s oil and gas sector, producing 94 mln tons of oil and 60 bln cubic meters of gas
Read more
Black Sea Fleet rejects submarine surfacing reports near French coast
The fleet pointed out that "the submarine crew is currently conducting a routine inter-fleet transfer after performing missions as part of the Russian Navy’s standing task force stationed in the Mediterranean Sea"
Read more
Syria’s interim president plans to discuss with Putin development of bilateral cooperation
Ahmed al-Sharaa’s official visit to Russia will be paid "as part of restructuring bilateral relations between the two countries and discussing issues of political and economic cooperation"
Read more
German intelligence chief says Europe is in state of ‘frosty peace’
Martin Jager indicated that the risk of a possible escalation with Russia is possible in the near future
Read more
IMF projects US GDP growth of 2% in 2025 and 2.1% in 2026
The report emphasized that the current forecast reflects a substantial slowdown in US economic growth compared with 2024
Read more
Iran, Moscow should work together in human rights sphere, ambassador to Moscow says
According to Kazem Jalali, the two countries should use all opportunities to bring the peoples of the region together and neutralize attempts by Western countries to sow discord between the nations
Read more
Kiev to receive 20 to 50 Tomahawks from US, which cannot shift conflict trends — expert
On October 6, US President Donald Trump said he had already made a decision on transferring Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine but did not specify what it entailed
Read more
Half of all online content generated by AI — Axios
According to researchers, "new articles generated by AI briefly outnumbered those written by humans online," the news portal reported
Read more
Erdogan threatened to ditch Egypt summit over Netanyahu attendance — Turkey's ruling party
According to official representative of Turkey’s ruling party Omer Celik, the Turkish leader would never agree to appear in the same picture with Benjamin Netanyahu, participate in the same summit with him or sit at the same table
Read more
Belarus finds mutual understanding with Poland, Baltics — security chief
According to Ivan Tertel, these mutual interests include a stable situation in the region, smooth operation of economies, and jobs creation
Read more
Russia, Venezuela actively expand energy cooperation — Ambassador in Moscow
Jesus Rafael Salazar Velasquez recalled five joint oil production enterprises in Venezuela
Read more
Ukrainian forces launch one of largest drone attacks in six months — Russian diplomat
"A total of 251 Ukrainian drones were intercepted over 16 Russian regions," Rodion Miroshnik said
Read more
IN BRIEF: What we know about overnight Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions
Several private houses suffered damage in enemy drone strikes in the Tambov Region
Read more
FACTBOX: Russian Energy Week International Forum
Russian Energy Week (REW) is one of the largest annual forums in Russia in terms of attendance, dedicated to the fuel and energy sector, energy efficiency, and international cooperation in this field
Read more
Russia’s football team beats Bolivia in friendly match
The game was played Moscow’s VTB-Arena stadium in front of a crowd of 20,533
Read more
US carries out strike on boat allegedly carrying drugs off Venezuela coast — Trump
The strike was carried out in international waters
Read more
Russia considers continuation of New START very important, Kremlin says
Dmitry Peskov said that the United States "has in fact destroyed the legal framework in the field of arms control"
Read more
Delivery of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could cause 'triple harm' — senator
Alexey Pushkov said that US President Donald Trump can now either carry out his threat and damage the cause of peace, or choose to go a more rational route
Read more
Moscow wishes Peru’s new leader every success — foreign ministry
Russia considers the change of power in Peru as this country’s domestic affair, the statement says
Read more
West interested in prolonging Ukraine conflict — Belarusian Security Council
Alexander Volfovich emphasized that the West had no intention of preventing the conflict from dragging on
Read more
Zelensky deprives Odessa mayor, politician, artist of Ukrainian citizenship — decree
Since Gennady Trukhanov is no longer a Ukrainian citizen, he cannot remain mayor, the a Ukrainian host emphasized
Read more
Leonid Boguslavsky: Our team is bound to become a legend
The owner of the RTP Global venture capital firm in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Read more
NATO’s nuclear maneuvers meant to mask shortfall of conventional arms — expert
"The alliance is trying to make up for the weakening of its real capabilities with threats meant to cause a psychological effect," Kees van der Pijl said
Read more
EU uses corruption in Ukraine as lever of pressure against it — expert
According to Sergey Shein, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) are, in fact, instruments of control of Ukraine's political system by the West
Read more
Israel receives remains of four Gaza hostages — premier’s office
According to the statement, the military is now taking the remains to the territory of Israel, where they will be transferred to the National Center of Forensic Medicine for identification
Read more
United States does not want war with Russia — US lawmaker
Anna Paulina Luna stressed that NATO acted as if the Cold War were still ongoing
Read more
Bank of Russia set dollar rate at 79.96 rubles for October 15
The official euro rate was reduced by 1.24 rubles to 92.6816 rubles
Read more
Russia shipped first batch of rye flour to China
The regulators of Russia and China signed protocols on inspection and quarantine requirements to semolina and rye flour exported from Russia to China in May 2025
Read more
Press review: EU backs Tomahawk supply to Ukraine as NATO conducts tactical nuke drills
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, October 14th
Read more
Tomahawk debate grows louder, raising doubts about Trump’s mediation — MFA
Rodion Miroshnik emphasized that pressuring Russia is futile, as it only weakens the US position as a country attempting to project a peacemaking image
Read more
West creates ‘legal NATO’ to subordinate international arbitration — senator
Konstantin Kosachev noted that the West is unlawfully using the International Criminal Court to deal with undesirable leaders of sovereign countries
Read more
Direct Russia-NATO war won't resemble Ukraine conflict, secretary general says
Mark Rutte claimed that it will be Russia who will start a military conflict with the alliance, although he could not explain why it would want to attack NATO
Read more
Belgian leaders preparing population for military confrontation with Russia — ambassador
Denis Gonchar noted that Belgian authorities are trying to 'sell' the population on militarization of the economy at the expense of addressing pressing socioeconomic issues
Read more
Arab countries concerned about future of Gaza deal — agency
Bloomberg pointed to concerns as to whose troops will maintain peace
Read more
Western banks using frozen Libyan assets — Russian mission to UN
Dmitry Polyansky called on those "who call themselves friends of Libya" to prove this and join efforts to protect Libya’s assets, "including through preventing such thefts and fraudulent activities in their national jurisdictions"
Read more
UN calls on Gaza conflict parties to adhere to ceasefire parameters
Deputy Spokesperson for the UN Secretary General Farhan Haq expressed hope that the remains of all deceased hostages would be returned and that the implementation of the ceasefire agreement would move forward
Read more
Italian general expects Pentagon to dissuade Trump from sending Tomahawks to Kiev
Targets will have to be determined by the Americans, which will mean their direct involvement and will lead to further escalation, Fabio Mini said
Read more
IMF lowers Russia’s 2025 GDP growth forecast to 0.6%
The forecast for the current year has been lowered by 0.3 percentage points compared with the Fund’s July estimates
Read more
West seems confused amid escalation in Europe, expert says
Russia is responding to the outbursts of Western countries in a calm and balanced manner, Kees van der Pijl noted
Read more
Macron’s popularity reaches dubious milestone
Among 1,000 French adults who took part in the IFOP-Fiducial survey, 78% have a negative view of Macron’s performance as president
Read more
Kiev's push for anti-Russian tribunal undermines peace efforts — senator
According to Konstantin Kosachev, such step pushes the Kiev regime towards escalation and, consequently, deeper into the abyss
Read more
Russia must achieve economic goals despite challenges — PM Mishustin
Mishustin also emphasized the need to continue developing a supply-driven economy, ensure attractive conditions for implementing investment projects, and strengthen technological and financial sovereignty
Read more
Duty-free sales in Hainan reach $132.5 mln during Golden Week holiday
The average expenditure per customer was $1,070
Read more
Zelensky strips Odessa mayor of citizenship over port money intrigue — senator
Igor Kastyukevich noted that the head of the Kiev regime was getting rid of unwanted officials by taking away their citizenship and sending them away
Read more
Russian cabinet approves calling up reservists for missions outside Russia
These amendments will apply only to those who had signed a contract with the defense ministry to be a reservist
Read more
Russian troops liberate Balagan community in Donetsk region over past day
According to the latest figures, Kiev loses 1,560 troops along engagement line in past day
Read more
Russian forces hit Ukrainian attack drone warehouses, drone operator sites — top brass
TASS has compiled the main information on the special military operation progress over the past 24 hours
Read more
Madagascar coup leader announces two-year transitional period — Reuters
During this time, a referendum will be held on the draft of a new constitution
Read more
Starship completes 11th test flight splashing down in Indian Ocean
The flight lasted one hour and six minutes
Read more
Space invaders? NORAD chief not ruling out alien, ET origin of objects downed over US
Glen VanHerck acknowledged, however, that the US military currently could not say exactly what was keeping these objects in the air
Read more
Syria’s interim president to make first official visit to Moscow on October 15
A Syrian government delegation led by Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani visited Moscow on July 31
Read more
Russian politician sees no place for EU in evolving world order
"The unipolar world has collapsed and will not be rebuilt," Sergey Baburin emphasized
Read more
Turkish president teases Italian premier over her smoking habit
Leaders or foreign ministers from the UK, Germany, Indonesia, Jordan, Italy, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and France are expected to attend the summit in Sharm El-Sheikh
Read more
NATO allies to make significant statement on weapons for Ukraine on Wednesday — US envoy
Matthew Whitaker noted that Ukraine had the capability to purchase armaments from the United States using funds provided primarily by European partners under the PURL program, which he described as operating "smoothly and efficiently"
Read more
Russian forces in Kherson Region repel attack involving UAVs, unmanned boats
A scout for Battlegroup Dnepr said the boats were equipped with multiple rocket launchers and they targeted the Russian troops' position, with the drone helping them adjust fire
Read more