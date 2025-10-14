Russia shipped first batch of rye flour to China

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Russia sent the first batch of rye flour with the weight of four metric tons to China, the Federal Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision Service, Rosselkhoznadzor, reported.

"The Ural interregional department of Rosselkhoznadzor supervised the shipment of the first batch of rye flour with the weight of four metric ton from Russia to China. A phytosanitary certificate was issued for the product," the regulator said.

In May 2025, regulators of Russia and China signed protocols on inspection and quarantine requirements to semolina and rye flour exported from Russia to China, the authority added.