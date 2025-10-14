Russia, Venezuela actively expand energy cooperation — Ambassador in Moscow

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Venezuela and Russia are actively developing cooperation in the exploration and production of oil, Venezuelan Ambassador to Russia Jesus Rafael Salazar Velasquez told reporters.

"It is actively developing; for quite some time now, we have had five joint oil production enterprises in Venezuela. There is active collaboration in exploration, extraction, and sale of oil. I cannot provide exact figures, but the energy cooperation agreement is in force, as are all other agreements we have signed with Russia," the ambassador said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro signed a treaty on strategic partnership and cooperation between the two countries following negotiations at the Kremlin on May 7. The treaty provides for enhanced interaction in the economy, energy sector, mining industry, and other strategic sectors.