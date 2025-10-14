Sales of new cars in Russia may drop by a quarter as of year-end — minister

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Sales of new cars in Russia may drop by about a quarter as of 2025 year-end and total 1.3-1.4 mln units, Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov told reporters.

"Considering the recent dynamics of our auto market, we expect about 350,000 more new cars will be sold in the fourth quarter. In other words, the new automobiles market volume in all segments will be about 1.3-1.4 mln units as of 2025 year-end. This is approximately a quarter smaller than last-year results but results of the year of 2023, more calm in terms of growth, may probably be surpassed," Alikhanov said.

Measures to stimulate the demand continue functioning to support sales; these are subsidized car loan and leasing programs, the minister noted. "For example, about 115,000 domestic cars were already sold over eight months with the use of these instruments," he added.