IEA downgrades outlook on oil demand growth for 2025 by almost 30,000 bpd to 710,000 bpd

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Global oil demand will grow by 710,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2025, International Energy Agency (IEA) reported.

In September, the agency projected growth of demand by 737,000 bpd, which brings the decrease in the outlook for this year to 27,000 bpd.

In 2026, demand will grow by 699,000 bpd, which is almost in line with the previous forecast (698,000 bpd), the IEA added.

Global oil demand is expected at 103.838 mbd in 2025, and at 104.537 mbd in 2026, according to the agency.