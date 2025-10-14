Gold, silver futures prices have started to decline after hitting historic highs

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Prices of gold and silver futures contracts for December 2025 delivery on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) have moved to the negative territory after having reached all-time highs, according to trading data. The gold price has dropped below $4,130 per troy ounce, while the silver price has fallen below $50 per troy ounce.

As of 8:21 a.m. Moscow time (5:21 a.m. GMT), the gold price was up by 1.47% at record $4,190.9 per troy ounce. The price of silver was also at a record level of $52.495 per ounce (+3.39%), as of 8:01 a.m. Moscow time (5:01 a.m. GMT).

As of 8:57 a.m. Moscow time (5:57 a.m. GMT), the price of gold was down by 0.1% at $4,126 per troy ounce, while the silver price was down by 2.2% at $49.66 per ounce.