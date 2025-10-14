Archaeologists find in Arctic region more than 300 objects, including Catherine II coins

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. More than 300 objects were found in the cultural layer during excavations in the Pustozero settlement in the Nenets Autonomous Region, including coins from the times of Catherine II and Nicholas I, press service of Russia's Ministry of Culture said following a meeting between Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova and the region's Governor Irina Geht.

"In the settlement's cultural layer, archaeologists have found more than 300 objects, including coins of Catherine II and Nicholas I times, iron tools, a chess piece made of bone, a key lock, boat brackets, forged nails, leather shoe fragments, faience, ceramics, wood, glass, bones, mica fragments," the press service said.

In 2025, archaeological excavations were conducted on the western shore of Gorodetsky Lake, on the territory of the Pustozero settlement. At the excavation site of 60 square meters, archaeologists found remains of wooden structures: log houses and decking. Specialists say they may originate from the 18th - 20th centuries.

The Pustozero settlement is a national cultural heritage object. Pustozersk was the first Russian city in the Arctic, which has disappeared by now. It is the region's landmark that attracts tourists and researchers.

The minister and the governor discussed the region's cultural development and measures to preserve its historical and cultural heritage. "The Nenets Autonomous Region is known for a unique cultural heritage and rich traditions. It is important to preserve this identity and at the same time to open up new opportunities for residents and visitors," the minister said.