Russian-Azerbaijani freight traffic up 13% in 1H 2025 — Deputy PM Overchuk

BAKU, October 13. /TASS/. The volume of Russian-Azerbaijani freight traffic increased by 13% in the first half of 2025, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said at a trilateral meeting between Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia devoted to issues of cooperation in the area of transport, energy and customs.

"According to the Federal Customs Service of Russia, 176,761 international vehicles crossed the Russian-Azerbaijani border in the first half of 2025. This is a 10% increase over the same period last year. Freight traffic increased by 13%, reaching 6.8 mln tons," he said.

"At some automobile checkpoints located on the Russian-Azerbaijani state border, we have taken measures that allowed increasing their throughput capacity fivefold - from 400 to 1,900 trucks per day," Overchuk added.

Russian imports from Azerbaijan increased by 9.5% in the first seven months of 2025, with around 1,800 companies with Russian capital present in the republic's market, the official noted. "Our trade and economic cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran is also developing. Trade turnover grew by 13.3% in 2024, and by 11.8% in the first seven months of 2025 to $2.7 bln," Overchuk said.