Moscow, Baku, Tehran building barrier-free logistics to Persian Gulf — Russian deputy PM

BAKU, October 13. /TASS/. Russia, Azerbaijan, and Iran are intensifying efforts to create a common commodity market with barrier-free logistics from the Barents and Baltic Seas to the Persian Gulf, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said at a trilateral meeting between Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia devoted to issues of cooperation in the area of transport, energy and customs.

"We have a lot of interesting work ahead aimed at creating a common commodity market with barrier-free logistics and harmonized rules and standards. Strong and dynamically developing relations between Russia and Azerbaijan, Russia and Iran, and Iran and Azerbaijan necessitate coordinated efforts to develop transport connectivity in the region and ensure seamless logistics from the Barents and Baltic Seas to the Persian Gulf," he said.

This creates the best competitive conditions for producers of goods, exporters, and importers in the three countries, Overchuk added. "This is the work that will give our economies additional opportunities to expand, create new jobs, increase incomes, and improve people's lives," he said.