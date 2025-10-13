China’s foreign trade up 3.1% in January-September to $4.68 trillion

BEIJING, October 13. /TASS/. China’s foreign trade increased by 3.1% in January-September 2025 year-on-year to $4.68 trillion, the General Administration of Customs of China reported.

China's exports grew by 6.1% to approximately $2.78 trillion in the first nine months of this year, while imports decreased by 1.1% to $1.9 trillion, according to data released. China's trade surplus for the reporting period amounted to around $875 bln, which is 26.9% higher than for the same period in 2024.

In September, China's foreign trade turnover increased by 4.6% compared to August to $566.68 bln. Exports reached $328.56 bln (up by 2%), while imports totaled $238.12 bln (up by 8.5%).

China is a leading global manufacturer, supplying a wide range of products to the international market and serving as a major trading partner for more than 150 countries and regions. Russia is a key energy supplier to China, which is also increasing its imports of high-quality food and agricultural products from Russia.

China's foreign trade volume went down by 5% in 2023, and up by 3.8% in 2024, according to figures provided by the General Administration of Customs.