Sony seeks to register Xperia, Walkman, Bravia brand logos in Russia

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. The Japanese conglomerate Sony Group has submitted three applications to the Federal Service for Intellectual Property (Rospatent) to register trademarks, a TASS correspondent reported.

According to the agency’s database, all applications for trademark registration were filed by Sony Group Corporation on October 3, 2025, from Japan. The Sony applications are associated with the Walkman, Bravia and Xperia brands. The applications specify the companies’ logos.

The trademarks are being registered under Class №9 of the International Classification of Goods and Services (ICGS), which includes music players, televisions, mobile phones, and smartphones.

In March 2022, Sony suspended supplies of gaming consoles, accessories and games to Russia, as well as the operation of its Playstation Store. According to financials from 2024, the company had sold off all its remaining inventory in Russia. However, it continues to generate income in the country from warranty services and administrative support.