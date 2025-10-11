Russia is one of main food suppliers to global market — Putin

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Russia not merely provides itself with foods but is also one of main food suppliers to the international market, President Vladimir Putin said in his video address on the occasion of the Agricultural and Processing Industry Workers’ Day.

"Today, Russia is not only fully self-sufficient in food but also ranks among the world’s leading food exporters. Our high-quality products - grain, vegetable oils, fish, confectionery, and many others - are known and appreciated in more than 160 countries around the globe," the Russian leader said.

"The growth of production and exports, the upgrading of facilities, and the development of new, promising areas are, above all, the result of the dedication, professionalism, and commitment of those engaged in work in the fields, farmers, scientists, managers, specialists, and veteran workers of the agricultural enterprises," the head of state added.