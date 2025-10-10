Moscow, Dushanbe have close economic cooperation — Putin

DUSHANBE, October 10. /TASS/. Russia and Tajikistan are united by the serious joint economic activity in various areas, from hydropower to mineral resources mining, President Vladimir Putin said in conclusion of his visit to Tajikistan.

"We have the major and serious economic activity. It is enough to mention only our cooperation in the energy sphere, including the hydropower segment," the Russian leader said. "Tajikistan is one of the strongest clusters exactly in this activity; mountain rivers are here," Putin said. Both countries have many well-known implemented projects but there are also others that are still to be implemented or which may be developed, he noted.

"Other areas are also present, including related to mineral resources mining. All that is of huge interest for our economy but mutually also - I mean for the Russian and for the Tajik [economies]," Putin stressed.