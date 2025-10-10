Russia receives permit to export livestock products to Tunisia — watchdog

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Russia has received the permit to export livestock products to Tunisia, the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) reported.

"Rosselkhoznadzor has agreed with the Tunisian competent authority on veterinary certificates and received access to export the following products from Russia to Tunisia: meat, raw meat, and by-products obtained from the slaughter and processing of poultry and cattle, lamb, goat meat and raw meat and by-products obtained from the slaughter and processing of sheep and goats," the statement reads.

Russia can also supply Tunisia with canned goods, sausages, and other finished products made from poultry, cattle, and small ruminants; feed additives for cats and dogs; and finished, heat-treated feed for these animals.

To begin shipments, interested exporting companies must undergo an inspection and be included in the Cerberus information system's exporter registry.