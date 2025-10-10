Indian companies taking greater interest in cooperation with Russia — trade mission

NEW DELHI, October 10. /TASS/. Indian companies are taking a greater interest in collaborating with Russian partners, the Russian Trade Mission in India concluded following a regional conference in Northern Gujarat dedicated to developing economic, industrial, and investment potential.

"Indian companies are becoming more active. They are establishing production facilities in Russia, organizing industry business missions in the pharmaceutical, ceramics, food, mechanical engineering, and textile industries, actively participating in negotiations on various areas in machine tool manufacturing, petrochemicals, shipbuilding, pharmaceuticals, metallurgy, and agricultural engineering, and generally showing a high interest in establishing partnerships with Russian companies," Zlata Antusheva, a leading expert at the Russian Trade Mission to India, said speaking at the event.

According to Andrey Sobolev, the Russian Trade Representative in India, Russia, in turn, attaches great importance to "interaction in the small and medium-sized enterprise sector – one of the key drivers of the economy, innovation, and sustainable growth."

"We see significant potential for joint projects in sectors such as mechanical engineering, pharmaceuticals and medical technology, information technology and cybersecurity, energy (including nuclear, hydrogen, and renewable energy), agro-industrial complex and food processing, as well as the training of qualified personnel," he noted.

In addition to the trade mission, Russia was represented at the conference in Gujarat by representatives of companies from key sectors: banking and financial services, business development, nuclear and alternative energy, in particular, Sberbank, Alfa Bank, and Rosatom. Russian delegates representing the business community also noted increased activity and interest in projects in Russia among Indian partners.