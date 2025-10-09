Uzbekistan plans to sign contract with Russia for construction of large NPP by March 2026

TASHKENT, October 9. /TASS/. Uzbekistan plans to sign a contract with Russia for the construction of a large nuclear power plant (NPP) in the Jizzakh region by March 2026, Head of the Directorate for the Construction of a Nuclear Power Plant State Enterprise Abdujamil Kalmuratov said.

"We plan to sign [the contract] by the end of the first quarter of 2026. This is a lengthy, delicate, and detailed process. We need to consider localization volumes, determine who will supply which products and from where, assess whether domestic manufacturers can provide the necessary quantities or if alternatives will be required. Logistics must also be carefully calculated. Everything will be taken into account — from domestic producers to local workers," Spot.uz quoted him as saying.

Kalmuratov also stated that there is a "principled agreement" with the project’s general contractor, Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom, that at least 70% of the workforce will be local employees. According to him, this will provide jobs for an entire district of the Jizzakh region; a total of 20,000 people will be involved in the construction.