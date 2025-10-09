Russia ready to help Central Asian countries in building energy installations

DUSHANBE, October 9. /TASS/. Russia is ready to help Central Asia with building nuclear and hydropower plants and take part in other energy projects, President Vladimir Putin said at the Russia – Central Asia summit.

"Russia and countries of the Group of Five [Central Asian countries] deepen the partnership in the energy sphere. This refers not merely to production and trade in conventional hydrocarbons but also to construction of nuclear power plants using the cutting-edge Russian technologies, and implementation of renewable energy sources," the Russian leader said.

"An upgrade of the largest waterworks is underway with participation of our country, many of which were built as early as in the Soviet time. Russian companies are ready to be engaged in building new hydropower plants and projects aimed at providing for safe operation of water and power infrastructure and rational use of water resources and cross-border rivers," Putin added.