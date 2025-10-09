SIRIUS, October 9. /TASS/. Countries of the Global South are playing a decisive role in the world’s gas balance and their share already equals 60%, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said at the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum.

"The Global South already stands for 60% in the gas balance of the world at present. It is said to be 70% in 2025. Nevertheless, speaking about the leaders and the three countries that are leaders in the global gas balance by consumption, these are Russia, China and India. 38.7% in 2024 - this is the volume of the whole global gas consumption in these three countries," Miller said.

The Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline is also because of that the mega project providing the strongest impetus not merely for socioeconomic development of Russian territories but also for gas export supplies to adjacent countries, he added.