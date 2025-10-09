Russian Industry Ministry looks forward to domestic auto market growth in Q4 2025

DUSHANBE, October 9. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade expects an increase in domestic cars sales in the fourth quarter against the third one this year, Minister Anton Alikhanov told reporters.

"Yes, we hope so. And everything is moving on to that," he said, answering the question regarding the expectations of positive sales dynamics in the fourth quarter of this year.

The rise in car sales is recorded since July and dynamics was also positive in August and September, Alikhanov noted. "That is why we hope it will continue," he added.