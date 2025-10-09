Situation with gas supply in Europe is even worse than last year — Gazprom CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, October 9. /TASS/. The situation with gas supply in Europe in 2025 has become even worse than last year, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said at the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum.

"Let me remind you how we opened the plenary session last year. You asked how was it going in Europe. As far as I remember, I think I told you - 'it was bad.' If you were to ask me the same question today, how things are in Europe, I would tell you that it is even worse," he said.

In early October, Gazprom reported that the problem with winter preparations in Europe was worsening. In the event of severe or prolonged frosts, gas supplies to consumers in the region could be jeopardized due to insufficient capacity at underground gas storage facilities (UGS).

Earlier TASS reported that gas reserves in European storage facilities at the end of September were filled by 82.66% (6.98 percentage points lower than the five-year average) compared to 94.4% a year earlier. At the end of September, they contained 91.1 billion cubic meters of gas. Net gas injection (the difference between injection and withdrawal volumes) into underground storage facilities in Europe since the start of the summer season has exceeded 54 billion cubic meters, out of the 61 billion cubic meters required to fill them to 90% capacity by next winter.